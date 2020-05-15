Mandatory Good News of the Week For 5-15-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Mandatory Good News: NYC Hospital Staff Gets Free Vacations as Thank-You Gift For Coronavirus Work

Families Get Free 'Porchtraits' From Professional Photographers During Pandemic, Say 'Quarantine!'

Man Posts Daily Dad Joke On His Front Lawn, So Funny They Could Cut Through Grass

Mandatory Good News: Little Girl's Thank-You Letter to Postal Worker Gets Massive Response From Across the Country



Coronavirus Won't Stop Annual Naked Bike Ride in Portland, Oregon (Maybe Wear a Mask, Though)

Craft Beer Week Couldn't Come at a Better Time, Support Local Brew or Be Watered Down Forever

RANKED! The 15 Best Virtual TV Reunions of Quarantine

Cowabunga! The Cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Is Having a Zoom Pizza Party to Celebrate the Film's 30th Anniversary

