Mandatory Good News: Alabama High School Teacher Pays Students’ Utility Bills with Stimulus Check

Good high school teachers are few and far between. If you had a decent one, you might’ve been treated to a classroom pizza party or a special outing to celebrate the end of the school year. But one math teacher in Madison, Alabama, went above and beyond recently to help his students under financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kent Chambers, a teacher at Bob Jones High School since 1986, used his stimulus check to pay for three of his students’ utility bills, totaling $600. He made the payments, which will cover charges for two months, anonymously.

“I’m actually in better shape because I’m not having to pay for gas to drive to work and I’m still getting paid exact same amount,” he told CNN. “There’s no need for me to take the money and splurge and do something reckless with the money. Let’s help somebody that really needs it.”

Chambers’ generosity didn’t stop at his students, however. He also donated an additional $600 to Shriners Hospital for Children’s burn unit in Cincinnati, where his niece was once treated after a house fire. Talk about a lesson in paying it forward!

Cover Photo: Kent Chambers

