Mandatory Good News of the Week For 5-1-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Cover Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews

1/8 Mandatory Good News: Two Very Good Dogs Deliver Beer Curbside to Save Their Mom’s Company For more good news, click here. Photo: Six Harbors Brewing Company

2/8 Mandatory Good News: Mobile Haircuts Come to New York City Health Care Workers For more good news, click here. Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

3/8 German Health Care Workers Get Naked to Raise Awareness About PPE Shortages (And to Remind Us What Naked Women Not in Porn Look Like) For more good news, click here. Photo: Blanke Bedenken

4/8 NBC’s Two Biggest TV Sitcom Casts to Reunite For Charity, Honestly We’ll Take Anything They Give Us For more good news, click here. Photo: NBC Universal



5/8 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Send Art Supplies to Kids Whose Parents Have Given Up on Homeschooling For more good news, click here. Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

6/8 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Do a Pizza Drop For Someone in Need For more good news, click here. Photo: MangoStar_Studio (Getty Images)

7/8 Man Wins Powerball Jackpot Twice in One Day, Likely to Offer Serious Cash to Anyone With Toilet Paper For more good news, click here. Photo: Colorado Lottery

8/8 Brad Pitt Steals a Solo ‘SNL’ Cold Open as the Only Candidate For Man of the Year (Besides Himself) For more good news, click here. Photo: NBC

More good news: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.