Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Do a Pizza Drop For Someone in Need

It’s a tough time for everyone. Coronavirus fears, shelter-in-place orders, and social distancing have all taken their toll on our mental and physical health. Our lives changed seemingly overnight and while we’ve done our best to adapt to the “new normal,” we still long for the old normal that may never return. The only way we’ll be able to persevere is to lift each other up and keep one another encouraged. That’s why we created the Mandatory Good Deed of the Day. It’s a way to keep you connected to others during quarantine while also injecting a little sunshine into someone’s day (rather than Lysol into their veins, as President Trump recently suggested).

Today’s good deed: the pizza drop. Everyone loves pizza. It’s one of the tastiest, most transportable, most affordable foods available. So why not shower the people you care about with ‘za? Look around and see who’s in need. Maybe it’s your elderly neighbor. Maybe it’s your friends with a new baby. Maybe it’s the health care workers at your local hospital. Whoever it is, order them a savory pie (or several) and drop it on their doorstep (or have it delivered). There isn’t a day that couldn’t be made better with a hot, cheesy slice – and it won’t cost you much or take up too much time (not that you don’t have plenty of that to kill these days). The rush of good feelings from your generous good deed will be even more fulfilling than if you’d eaten the pizza yourself.

Cover Photo: MangoStar_Studio (Getty Images)

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/6 DJ Krasinski Serves Up a Virtual Prom Kids Never Knew They Wanted, Brad Pitt Crashes the Party For more good news, click here. Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews

2/6 Woman Sees Groundhog Eat Pizza Outside Her Quarantine, Predicts Life Won’t Return For Another 6 Weeks For more good news, click here. Photo: Kristin Chalela Bagnell / Facebook

3/6 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Loyal Restaurant Patrons Tip Entire Stimulus Check to Support Local Restaurant For more good news, click here. Photo: zoff-photo (Getty Images)

4/6 Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Saving the World From Completely Going to Hell For more good news, click here. Photo: instagram.com/johnnydepp



5/6 Michael Jordan to Donate ‘The Last Dance’ Proceeds to Charity For more good news, click here. Photo: TIM CLARY / Staff (Getty Images)

6/6 Drink Wine Every Day: Snoop Dogg to Drop Wine Line This Summer For more good news, click here. Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.