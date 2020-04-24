Mandatory Good News of the Week For 4-24-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Cover Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews

1/6 DJ Krasinski Serves Up a Virtual Prom Kids Never Knew They Wanted, Brad Pitt Crashes the Party For more good news, click here. Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews

2/6 Woman Sees Groundhog Eat Pizza Outside Her Quarantine, Predicts Life Won’t Return For Another 6 Weeks For more good news, click here. Photo: Kristin Chalela Bagnell / Facebook

3/6 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Loyal Restaurant Patrons Tip Entire Stimulus Check to Support Local Restaurant For more good news, click here. Photo: zoff-photo (Getty Images)

4/6 Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Saving the World From Completely Going to Hell For more good news, click here. Photo: instagram.com/johnnydepp



5/6 Michael Jordan to Donate ‘The Last Dance’ Proceeds to Charity For more good news, click here. Photo: TIM CLARY / Staff (Getty Images)

6/6 Drink Wine Every Day: Snoop Dogg to Drop Wine Line This Summer For more good news, click here. Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor (Getty Images)

