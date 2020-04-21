Living / Inspire
Mandatory Good News of the Week For 4-21-20

by Christopher Osburn

Let’s face it. This spring hasn’t turned out exactly like we expected. In fact, it hasn’t turned out anything like we expected. Instead of spending our time visiting breweries, bars, and restaurants, and soaking up the warmer weather, we’re just sitting in our homes, hiding away from the invisible (but deadly serious) coronavirus. Instead of enjoying the blooming flowers, we’re silently scared that we or someone we know is going to catch COVID-19.

Now more than ever, we need something good in our lives, something to help take our minds off of all the question marks and anxiety surrounding the pandemic. We don’t know when it will end and we don’t know when we’ll be allowed to leave our homes and restart our lives.

Luckily, in the midst of all of this turmoil, there are many good news stories to make us all feel just a little bit better (if only for a few minutes), from celebrities donating money to a man using a tree-trimming bucket to visit his mother and even a well-known actor virtually playing bingo with senior citizens. There’s so much good news that John Krasinski (of The Office and Jack Ryan fame) started his own YouTube channel, Some Good News, to highlight it all. That’s why we decided that the time was right to do some highlighting of our own. Check out Mandatory’s Good News of the Week.

