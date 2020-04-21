Mandatory Good News of the Week For 4-21-20

Let’s face it. This spring hasn’t turned out exactly like we expected. In fact, it hasn’t turned out anything like we expected. Instead of spending our time visiting breweries, bars, and restaurants, and soaking up the warmer weather, we’re just sitting in our homes, hiding away from the invisible (but deadly serious) coronavirus. Instead of enjoying the blooming flowers, we’re silently scared that we or someone we know is going to catch COVID-19.

Now more than ever, we need something good in our lives, something to help take our minds off of all the question marks and anxiety surrounding the pandemic. We don’t know when it will end and we don’t know when we’ll be allowed to leave our homes and restart our lives.

Luckily, in the midst of all of this turmoil, there are many good news stories to make us all feel just a little bit better (if only for a few minutes), from celebrities donating money to a man using a tree-trimming bucket to visit his mother and even a well-known actor virtually playing bingo with senior citizens. There’s so much good news that John Krasinski (of The Office and Jack Ryan fame) started his own YouTube channel, Some Good News, to highlight it all. That’s why we decided that the time was right to do some highlighting of our own. Check out Mandatory’s Good News of the Week.

1/10 Dr. Fauci Bobblehead Doll to Be Available Soon, Also Shakes Its Head at President Trump For more good news, click here. Photo: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

2/10 Celebrities Who Care: Famous People Who Donated To Help Those Affected by Coronavirus (And So Should You) For more good news, click here. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 / Contributor (Getty Images)

3/10 Just Keep Livin’: Matthew McConaughey Hosted Virtual Bingo Night For Seniors For more good news, click here. Photo: Gary Miller (Getty Images)

4/10 Quarantine Wedding: Couple Ties Knot in Front of Cardboard Cutouts, Saves Big on Reception and Bad Toasts For more good news, click here. Photo: Westen61 (Getty Images)



5/10 Mandatory Good News: Bar Owner Donates All the Dollar Bills Stapled to Her Walls to Furloughed Employees For more good news, click here. Photo: Peter Unger (Getty Images)

6/10 Mandatory Good News: Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom, Best Kind of Mama’s Boy For more good news, click here. Photo: News 5 Cleveland

7/10 Meanwhile in Florida: Veteran Pays $40K for Rare Bourbon to Support Struggling Restaurant (Something Good Came From Florida!) For more good news, click here. Photo: Buffalo Trace

8/10 Amy Schumer and Husband to Host Quarantine Cooking Show Because Dinner Is Never Complete Without a Good Dick Joke For more good news, click here. Photo: Universal Pictures



9/10 Brad Pitt Renovates Makeup Artist’s Studio on HGTV Debut (Is There Nothing This Guy Can’t Do?) For more good news, click here. Photo: HGTV

10/10 DJ Krasinski Serves Up a Virtual Prom Kids Never Knew They Wanted, Brad Pitt Crashes the Party For more good news, click here. Photo: Youtube.com/SomeGoodNews

