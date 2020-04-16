Mandatory Good News: Girl Scouts Donate Cookies and Make Masks Since They Can’t Accost You With Them in Parking Lots

The COVID-19 outbreak has terrible timing. It struck the U.S. right in the midst of Girl Scout cookie sales season. Just when we were starting to see cheerful girls with patch-packed vests asking us nicely (as if we needed convincing) to purchase some of their colorful, boxed treats everywhere, the pandemic spread. Because of social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines, the Girl Scouts had to suspend door-to-door sales and public cookie booths, moving our sugary impulse buying online instead. But just because coronavirus is determined to ruin 2020 Girl Scout cookie sales (is nothing sacred?) doesn’t mean that the troops are letting this global health crisis get them down.

In a true act of goodwill, the Girl Scouts’ online sales site offers cookie monsters such as ourselves an opportunity to do a little good in the world by donating boxes of cookies. About one in 10 boxes purchased on the site are donated. But that wasn’t generous enough for the Girl Scouts. Troops across the country are donating cookies, too, and they’re giving them to those hardest hit by coronavirus: food banks and health care workers. In New York alone, 60,000 boxes made their way to stressed-out nurses and food insecure households.

While a box full of cookies sounds like just what we all need right now to make it through this disconcerting and unprecedented era, the Girl Scouts are going beyond comfort eating in their fight against COVID-19. They’re also sewing homemade face masks for thousands of health care workers and pharmacy employees. Could these little ladies be any sweeter? With the Girl Scouts mobilizing and taking action for the greater good, coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance.

Cover Photo: Christian Science Monitor / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more news, click here. Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

2/12 Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak For more news, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)

3/12 The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times For more news, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

4/12 We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online For more news, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



5/12 8 Inspirational Stories of Communities Coming Together During the Pandemic For more news, click here. Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

6/12 Inspire: John Krasinski Makes ‘Some’ Things Better With ‘Some Good News,’ Celebrating 15 Years of ‘The Office’ For more news, click here. Photo: YouTube

7/12 Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless For more news, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

8/12 Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too For more news, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more news, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

10/12 Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown For more news, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

11/12 Sheriff Capitalizes on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Popularity to Reopen Cold Case For more news, click here. Photo: Netflix

12/12 Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers For more news, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

High times: Girl Scout Sells More Than 300 Boxes Of Cookies Outside California Weed Shop

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.