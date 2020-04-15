Inspire / Culture / Music
Incubus

Incubus Releases New EP, Hosts Intimate Listening Party to Feed Children Affected by School Shutdowns

by Mandatory Editors

Donating to charity never sounded so good. That’s because Incubus, your favorite ’90s California rock band, has launched a promotion to get you early access to the band’s new EPTrust Fall (Side B), while helping feed hungry kids. All you have to do is donate $10 to the group’s non-profit Make Yourself Foundation, which benefits No Kid Hungry, an organization that is ensuring kids who are out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic still get three meals a day. Contributors will earn a chance to be one of 10 fans invited to a virtual listening party where you’ll get to hear new tracks and chat with Brandon, Mike, Kil, Jose, and Ben. Want to increase your chances of winning? Donate more (and feed more kids, of course). And hurry! The contest closes soon. Enter here now. If you don’t win, you can pick up the band’s new album with the rest of the world on April 17.

