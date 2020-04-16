Celebrities Who Care: Famous People Who Donated To Help Those Affected by Coronavirus (And So Should You)

If you turn on the news during these trying times, you’re bound to see a fairly bleak look at our world. The coronavirus outbreak is tormenting everyone, there’s turmoil in Washington, D.C., and we’re all stuck in our homes wondering if we’re going to be able to have anything that resembles summer in the coming months. But, if you look closer, you’ll see that there are stories of heroes — the first responders, health care workers, grocery store employees, and others. These selfless individuals go to work every day to make our lives better through their work while we sit at home and wait, watching Netflix and eating junk food. But, while they put their lives and health on the line, celebrities are doing what they can: giving money.

In these times of turmoil, many famous people have stepped up to donate funds to charities helping those affected by COVID-19. Check some of them out below. Maybe their giving will make you decide to open up your wallet and give back a little, too.

1/8 Dierks Bentley Country music singer Dierks Bentley was forced to close his Nashville restaurant but he didn’t want to leave his employees hanging. He decided to give 90 of the hourly wage workers $1,000 each.

2/8 Eric Stonestreet Modern Family might be over, but that isn’t stopping star Eric Stonestreet from donating 200,000 meals to Harvesters (a community food network) in his hometown of Kansas City.

3/8 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Ripa, the co-host of Kelly and Ryan, and her husband (and Riverdale star) Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to organizations purchasing ventilators and Win, an organization that helps provide housing.

4/8 Kirsten Bell The Good Place actress and her two young daughters donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry. The extra $7.96 is because her girls wanted to give money from their own piggy banks.



5/8 Rihanna The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partner in Health, and a few other organizations.

6/8 Russell Wilson and Ciara The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his singer wife donated 1 million meals to Seattle Food Lifeline to help feed those most in need.

7/8 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Canadian-born Reynolds and his wife are donating $1 million split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

8/8 Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen The former Patriots quarterback might be new to the Tampa area, but he and his wife donated 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay for children, families, and the elderly.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

