Living / Inspire / Food & Drink
restaurants

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Cooks face flaming hot oil, Katana-sharp knives, and slippery floors. Servers deal with finicky eaters, rude ladies named Karen, and low wages. Now, all restaurant workers are dealing with a new set of problems brought on by COVID-19. The pandemic shuttered many eateries. It forced those still open to switch totally to delivery and take-out.

Despite such calamitous circumstances, cooks are still in the kitchen. In some cases, they are dishing out free meals for those in need, even if they aren’t open for business. These hash slingers are volunteering to feed health care workers, first responders and anyone else who is hungry. Here are 10 stories of such restaurants and cooks, also known as heroes who wear aprons instead of capes.

Cover Photo: Sir Francis Canker Photography (Getty Images)

It ain’t all bad: 10 Good News Stories in the Spirit of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

More good news: Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom, Best Kind of Mama’s Boy

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.