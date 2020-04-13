Just Keep Livin’: Matthew McConaughey Hosted Virtual BINGO Night For Seniors

In the time of COVID-19 lockdown, celebrities are just like us — they’re stuck at home with a lot of extra time on their hands, too. Many musicians are recording new music, artists are creating works of art, writers are working on novels, and one celebrity spent an evening hosting virtual bingo night for senior citizens. If you had to guess which famous person did this, you might not immediately think of laidback, bongo-playing, Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey. That’s right, Mr. “Alright Alright Alright” made like Steve Harvey and took to Zoom to lead a group of senior citizens through an epic game of bingo.

For most of us, in the last few weeks, Zoom has been used for working from home and virtual happy hours with friends. Well, maybe the best use of this video conferencing app is to play games virtually. Since McConaughey obviously can’t be on set filming anything, he decided that the best use of his time was to hop on Zoom and play bingo with the residents at Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas.

Photo: Gary Miller (Getty Images)

The Interstellar actor called out the number combinations from the comfort of his kitchen with help from his wife, his mother, and his children. The residents watched on laptops and tablets and the whole event was filmed and put on Facebook by the Enclave for everyone to see. It was titled “Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did!”

It’s nice to know that besides acting and selling Lincolns and Wild Turkey bourbon, McConaughey has time to brighten the lives of a group of senior citizens. It’s the kind of story that makes us feel like everything is going to go back to normal eventually. It’s only a matter of time, alright alright alright?

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

