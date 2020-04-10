Inspire
good news

10 Good News Stories in the Spirit of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

by Jeff Kronenfeld

America loves few things as universally as The Office. To clarify, we mean the hilarious NBC mockumentary and not the place you used to go to work. The show went off the air way back in 2013. John Krasinski (perhaps better known as his character Jim Halpert), is still making the best of a bad situation for America’s amusement. Honestly, people, this guy is a national treasure.

Krasinski recently started a weekly YouTube show called Some Good News. He shares stories of heroic healthcare workers and neighbors helping neighbors. And, though staying at home, he’s not alone. The first episode saw him digitally reunite with former castmate Steve Carrell. It was a pretty teary-eyed affair. In the second episode, he and his wife Emily Blunt made a young fan’s dream come true via “Zoom bomb.” Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton joined, too. This example has inspired others. As a result, people from Canada to Vietnam are sharing good news from lockdown as well. In that spirit, here are 10 recent uplifting true stories from around the world.

Cover Photo: Facebook

Mandatory good news: Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom, Best Kind of Mama’s Boy

Hard check: What Is a ‘Covidiot’ and How to Know If You Are One (And What to Do If You Are)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.