Beer Company Calls on Craft Breweries to Make Microbrews to Support Hospitality Industry

It’s no secret the COVID-19 outbreak is devastating the food and beverage industry. Bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries all over the country have shuttered their doors. Many are offering delivery and pick-up options, but others have just been forced to close with no idea how long it will be until they reopen (if ever). But, even with all of the turmoil, some companies are trying to help. That’s the case at well-known New York brewery Other Half.

The brewery is producing a beer called All Together to help raise money to support the food and beverage industry. But, just brewing a beer for charity wasn’t enough for the folks at Other Half. They decided to make the recipe available in the hope that other breweries would recreate the brew and use a portion of their proceeds to help their local hospitality industries. And, it looks like it’s working. Breweries like KCBC, The Veil, Southern Grist, Pilot Project, Ska, Anchorage, Hoof Hearted, and many others (including international craft breweries) are already on board.

This isn’t the first time a brewery has created a beer for others to brew. You might remember back in 2018 when Sierra Nevada (and over 1,000 other breweries) made Resilience IPA to help raise money for those devastated by the Camp Fire wildfire in California.

We don’t know the details on Other Half’s beer style yet, but it’s assumed to be a New England-style IPA or a West Coast IPA. Breweries interested in participating can download label artwork and graphics to use for free. If you own a brewery and you want to join Other Half, you can visit alltogether.beer for more information.

Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)

1/10 Inventive Beer Tap Customizes Alcohol Levels So We’ll Be Just as Drunk But Have to Pee More Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

2/10 All Aboard the Booze Train: An Illinois Lawmaker Wants to Make Drinking on the ‘L’ Officially Legal Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Johannes Hicks / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/10 McDonald’s Fast-Food Scented Candles Smell Like Your Lowest Self-Esteem, Only Matter of Time Before You Try to Eat One, Too Get more food and drink news here. Photo: McDonald's

4/10 Strange Brews: Woman Pees Alcohol Without Ever Drinking Get more food and drink news here. Photo: David Woolley (Getty Images)



5/10 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pop-Up Bar Should Make a Night of Drinking Feel Like a Lifetime Get more food and drink news here. Photo: New Line Cinema

6/10 Mayonnaise Slices Perfect Example of How a Nightmare Becomes a Night Terror, Maintains Grossest Condiment Status By Far Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Carlos Davila (Getty Images)

7/10 Court Rules Jager Logo Isn’t Offensive to Christians, Only the Drink Is to People With Taste Buds Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Jagermeister

8/10 Flagship February: Finish Off the Short Month With a Quick Sip of the Best Flagship Beers Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)



9/10 New Batman Restaurant Puts the ‘Ham’ Back in Gotham Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Warner Bros

10/10 Beer Science: Brewery Uses Spent Grain to Treat Town’s Filthy Drinking Water Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.