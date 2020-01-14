19 Artists and Influencers Who Will Inspire an Inevitable Great Year Out of You

Greta Thunberg

When Greta Thunberg was 8 years old, she first heard about climate change. She then convinced her parents to lower their family’s carbon footprint, start recycling, and become vegan. That was the beginning of her journey. She has fought in her home country of Sweden for a pollution-free future and warned against environmental degradation and climate change. She has inspired students and adults alike across the world to try and make a difference, becoming one of the most well-known people in the world.

Greta Thunberg is now 17 years old. She has Asperger's. Neither of those things has limited her at all. Thunberg has called her diagnosis of Asperger's her “superpower.” With a meticulous understanding of reality, laser-focused determination, and the loudest voice anyone has heard since civil rights leaders of the '60s, it just might be. Unlike a lot of us, when Thunberg feels that something is important, she’s not going to look away or give up. Her mission is what matters and that’s it.