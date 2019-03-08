Inspire / Entertainment
Brie Larson

March’s Marvelous Miss Mandatory: The Rise of Star and Activist Brie Larson

by Kylie Hemmert
Photo: Mike Marsland / Contributor (Getty Images)

Oscar winner Brie Larson has already inspired females of all ages worldwide, and on March 8, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest hero — and Thanos’ biggest nightmare — will make her biggest mark on the big screen. But before taking on the role of Captain Marvel, Larson has been busy winning awards and building a vocal platform.

