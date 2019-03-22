Karen Gillan’s Instagram Is Out Of This World
Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
From cruising from galaxy to galaxy in the Tardis with Doctor Who to defending them in Guardians of the Galaxy, Karen Gillan has become a world-renowned pop culture icon. She will team up officially next month with the Avengers in their Endgame, before gracing the screen again in the next installment of Jumanji alongside The Rock! But while she’s showing up in these major movies, she’s taking us behind the scenes and along for the ride on her Instagram, so if you want a peek, get to following!
Stunning barely describes it: Karen Gillan Did The ‘Jumanji’ Premiere
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Hours of entertainment: The Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.