Sophie Turner Is Our Wine-Chugging ‘Game of Thrones’ Idol
Photo: James Devaney / Contributor (Getty)
As the final season of Game of Thrones approaches we are all wondering where our lives will go next with no Stark drama to watch. Thankfully Sophie Turner is here to lead the way to a new life. Recently at a New York Rangers game, the cameras turned to Sophie in the stands, and while most of us may do a weird or embarrassed face, a dumb dance, or just stare like an idiot, Sophie raised up her glass of wine and just decided to down it. Luckily she’s on HBO and not Disney because they wouldn’t approve of Joe Jonas downing a brew. She is what we all aspire to be, strutting around with all the confidence in the world with a glass of wine in hand, ready to seize the iron throne. Raise your glasses for Sophie!
Drink and know things: The Mandatory GIFs of the Week ‘Game of Thrones’ Edition
