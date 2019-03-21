Girls
Kate Beckinsale Plays A Vampire But Is Immortally Stunning in Real Life

by Erik Fontanez
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF19 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Being the star of the Underworld franchise means being in ridiculous shape. After all, doing a bunch of acrobatic moves while being a vampire isn’t just for anyone. This is the case for Kate Beckinsale who, at 45 years young, still kills it in the gym to stay super fit. When she’s not staring in blockbuster movies, she’s keeping her 2.8 million Instagram followers up-to-date on her day-to-day life. Give her a follow and get your scroll on with some of her recent posts below.

View this post on Instagram

Brief stint as bathroom attendant during which I handed out small towels and very brief inspirational dancercise tutorials

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

@giambattistavalliparis @louboutinworld @italogregorio @leslielopezmakeupartist_ @tjacobsonstyles 🖤🖤🖤 #thewidow #amazonprimevideo

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Always practice positive self talk in a leotard that pinches slightly round the crotch just to give yourself an edge and a watery eye #dujourmagazine #dujourmedia

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much #DuJour magazine for my lovely spring cover and cover party last night. And thank you @leslielopezmakeupartist_ and @italogregorio for fixing me up and helping me balance a Perrier bottle on my bottom earlier in the evening. Priorities 💋 #dujourmagazine #dujour @dujourmedia

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Right before I was thrown out of the bar for gratuitous straddling @dujour

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Dat ass tho

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Ginger Rogers danced backwards in heels. It’s 2019 -chicks be contemplating a urinal in a one piece swimsuit.. boys look out we coming for ya 💪🏻 @dujourmedia

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Two ice cubes, please 💙

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Lovely night at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards. Everyone got a free quite sleek egg timer which does make you feel a bit like dancing #producersguildawards

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to all the @goldenglobes winners and nominees and also to @islafisher just for being @islafisher #goldenglobes ❤️

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

If I’ve been especially well behaved sometimes,as a treat, @gunnarfitness lets me help with the @lakers manual toilet flushing system

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

My boyfriend almost never dances with me unless we are within a few feet of a large mustard coloured phallus. What does it mean

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Lovely weather 🛷❤️ @gunnarfitness @bradsiskind

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Bts @tatlermagazine January 2019

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

People are sooooo clever @baristabrian ❤️❤️❤️☕️☕️☕️

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

So happy to see @rosemcgowan be the first female recipient of the @gq inspiration award. Thank you for being brave . And for sharing your birthday cake . #brave ❤️#spacelady

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @deauvilleus for the most beautiful honour of your talent award . What an amazing day and night! bisous bisous 💋💋💋

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

#fbf to when I realized leaning on a cold wall didn’t give you piles

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Best birthday ever . We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did. Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

View this post on Instagram

Birthday kisses 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

