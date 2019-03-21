Kate Beckinsale Plays A Vampire But Is Immortally Stunning in Real Life
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF19 / Contributor (Getty Images)
Being the star of the Underworld franchise means being in ridiculous shape. After all, doing a bunch of acrobatic moves while being a vampire isn’t just for anyone. This is the case for Kate Beckinsale who, at 45 years young, still kills it in the gym to stay super fit. When she’s not staring in blockbuster movies, she’s keeping her 2.8 million Instagram followers up-to-date on her day-to-day life. Give her a follow and get your scroll on with some of her recent posts below.
Thank you so much #DuJour magazine for my lovely spring cover and cover party last night. And thank you @leslielopezmakeupartist_ and @italogregorio for fixing me up and helping me balance a Perrier bottle on my bottom earlier in the evening. Priorities 💋 #dujourmagazine #dujour @dujourmedia
