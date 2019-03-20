Girls
Mykie

‘Glam and Gore’ Host Mykie’s Instagram Is Horrific and Terrific

by Tony Gautier
Photo: Charley Gallay / Stringer

If you’re a fan of anything spooky, Mykie has quite the Instagram for you. She is the host of Glam and Gore on YouTube, where she displays her talents with beauty and special effects make-up. What’s most interesting is she does some of these videos at actual haunted locations. From Jerome, Arizona, to the Queen Mary itself, Mykie posts full-on creepy videos and amazing make-up videos. Click through and follow her on Instagram and YouTube if you dare!

A lady from the night: Dita Von Teese Raises The Burlesque Bar On Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mykie (@mykie) on

Keep the music going: Spin A Beat With British DJ Ashley James

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.