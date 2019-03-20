Girls
Arianny Celeste Octagon Girl

Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Is Uncaged On Instagram

by Erik Fontanez
Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you’re at all a fan of the UFC, then you know who Arianny Celeste is. She’s the MMA promotion’s most popular octagon girl and has done the job for more than a decade now. Outside of the sport, she also has bustling careers in both modeling and singing. Whatever she’s doing, she’s sure to update all of her 3.1 million followers on Instagram, so you might as well give her a follow. While you’re at it, check out some of her recent posts, which we’ve conveniently put below. Take in this knockout!

View this post on Instagram

So ready for spring! ☺️🌸 Wearing @girlfriendbox

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Drenched in my own sweat thanks to @sweetsweat ! 💦 I love to use it before sculpt class to make sure I burn the most calories! Try it now and get $ off using code: Arianny ! #sweetsweat #motivation

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

A flower does not think of competing with flowers next to it, it just Blooms. 🌸💐🌸 – 💄 @mugopus 👱🏽‍♀️ @jeena1229 💇🏽‍♀️ @nico_warren

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Outfit @fashionnova 💚 Got me feeling like Friday on a Tuesday . 😝 #novababe

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Sunday is my favorite day of the week! I use it to recharge and get grounded. 🙏🏼🧘🏽‍♀️ Anytime spent by the beach (even if it’s cold 🥶) is my idea of a day well spent! What’s your favorite way to gear up for the week? 😁🌊

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

A strong woman accepts both criticism and compliments graciously, knowing that it takes both sun and rain for a flower to grow! 😍🙏🏼🌸🌼🌹🌞🌻🌺🌷💐 Happy #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Where the wild things are. 🐯🌴🐆 #takemeback #traveltuesday #costarica

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

When in vegas sparkle everything…⚡️✨🌟⭐️💫

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

A lil boxing and my @sweetsweat does a body good! 🥊💦 How do u sweat? Use my code: Arianny for $ off your @sweetsweat !! #sweetsweat #fitness

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Seek whatever it is that sets your soul on fire. ✨⭐️🔥💥⚡️💫 – – – 📸 @josevaldezphoto 💄 @ana_boggi 💇🏽‍♀️ @jmo_beauty 👗 @alilevinedesign

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Como se dice ‘slay’ en español? 💕❤️ – @joneofthewonders and en nuestros bikinis de @solkissed

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Do u accept this rose? 🌹😝 – I am down to my last 2019 calendars! Get yours now before they are gone forever. Www.ariannyceleste.com ☝🏽Link in Bio. ❤️

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying the view. 🌊💫☺️🌴 #bikinilife #travel #costarica🇨🇷

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Good mornin. 💦🌊🌷

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Came thru drippin 💦 #shotoniphone #iphoneshot 🌴

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Came all the way to Costa Rica for this selfie. 😝 #puravida #costarica 🌴

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy ❤️ day. Reminder to love yourself…A lot ! Grow, learn, and become the best version of yourself. This is the only way to attract what u want and deserve! 💌

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

About last night. 💥🔥🥊👹 Glam @o_t_e_beautyconcepts Styling by ME. 💁🏻‍♀️ Click to see outfit deets!

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Huevos Rancheros. 🌶 #brunch #healthy

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

View this post on Instagram

Sporty spice Wearing @fashionnova What’s ur fav hot sauce? Mine is Tapatio y Sirracha! 🌶💪🏼😋 #fashionnova #novababe #fitnessmodel

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

