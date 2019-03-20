Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Is Uncaged On Instagram

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you’re at all a fan of the UFC, then you know who Arianny Celeste is. She’s the MMA promotion’s most popular octagon girl and has done the job for more than a decade now. Outside of the sport, she also has bustling careers in both modeling and singing. Whatever she’s doing, she’s sure to update all of her 3.1 million followers on Instagram, so you might as well give her a follow. While you’re at it, check out some of her recent posts, which we’ve conveniently put below. Take in this knockout!

