Girls
Dita Von Teese burlesque

Dita Von Teese Raises The Burlesque Bar On Instagram

by Tony Gautier
Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

For years now we’ve followed Dita Von Teese along on her burlesque travels around the world. From Paris to Los Angeles, Dita Von Teese brings a show unlike any other. And over on Instagram, she is sharing everything from previews of burlesque to life behind the corset. At 2.3 million Instagram followers, Dita has gathered a fan base that reaches every part of the world. If you’re not already following, what are you waiting for? Get over there and click that follow!

Wonder no more: What’s Left To Guess? Amanda Rodriguez Has It!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

Fun and beauty: CJ Franco’s Instagram Pairs Comedic Laughs With Good Looks

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.