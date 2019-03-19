Dita Von Teese Raises The Burlesque Bar On Instagram

Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

For years now we’ve followed Dita Von Teese along on her burlesque travels around the world. From Paris to Los Angeles, Dita Von Teese brings a show unlike any other. And over on Instagram, she is sharing everything from previews of burlesque to life behind the corset. At 2.3 million Instagram followers, Dita has gathered a fan base that reaches every part of the world. If you’re not already following, what are you waiting for? Get over there and click that follow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Mar 18, 2019 at 11:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Mar 6, 2019 at 11:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Mar 4, 2019 at 9:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Mar 2, 2019 at 1:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Mar 1, 2019 at 11:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Feb 26, 2019 at 11:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Feb 14, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Feb 1, 2019 at 2:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Jan 24, 2019 at 5:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Jan 23, 2019 at 8:55am PST

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.