Forget Monday And Celebrate Olivia Munn-day Instead

Photo: Noel Vasquez / Contributor (Getty)

Yeah, it’s Monday, but we like to call it Munn-day and celebrate all that is the amazing Olivia Munn. She entered our geeky hearts years ago as co-host of Attack of the Show, and most recently starred in The Predator, with a new series The Rook on the way! While she’s keeping busy in front of film cameras, she’s putting her phone camera to good use with an Instagram feed that pleases fans of all types. Photos from red carpets to vacation destinations while also fighting for important causes, Olivia continues to be an inspiration to us all.

Bikini beach party: Olivia Munn Slipped Into A Red Swimsuit And What A Sight It Was

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 21, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 12, 2019 at 9:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 5, 2019 at 1:30pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 25, 2019 at 5:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 22, 2019 at 1:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 13, 2019 at 5:50pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 11, 2019 at 4:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 2, 2019 at 1:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 21, 2018 at 1:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:11pm PST

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.