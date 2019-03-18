Brie Larson Is The Marvelous Superhero The Cinematic Universe Deserves
Have you seen Captain Marvel yet? If not, you need to get yourself to a theater and catch what is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. Brie Larson plays the leading role and does some extremely good work as she catapults us into Avengers Endgame, which is set to premiere later this year. While you’re waiting to get to the theater, take a scroll through Brie’s Instagram page and enjoy the view of Marvel’s newest cinematic superhero.
Singapore, Thank you. My first trip was one I will never forget. Your passion gave me strength. I’m grateful to have met so many of you. Can’t wait to come back and eat more Chili Crab! Thank you @oscardelarenta for the custom CM inspired look for our event last night. I kept thinking over and over “I can’t believe this is my life”. I’m going home full. Full of food and smiles and memories of gardens and art and temple ceremonies and YOU. Love you Singapore, you’re rad.
“I believe that we learn by practice. Whether it means to learn to dance by practicing dancing or to learn to live by practicing living, the principles are the same. In each, it is the performance of a dedicated precise set of acts, physical or intellectual, from which comes shape of achievement, a sense of one's being, a satisfaction of spirit. One becomes, in some area, an athlete of God. Practice means to perform, over and over again in the face of all obstacles, some act of vision, of faith, of desire. Practice is a means of inviting the perfection desired.” #MarthaGraham
