The Front Thong Bodysuit Is Here For Your Summer Fashion Obsession

The front thong bodysuit. Some love it, some hate it, but either way, it’s here to stay. Back in the ’90s, the thong peeking out of cargo pants was all the rage, but today the front thong bodysuit matched with some low hanging jeans seem to be the way to hit the boardwalks and beaches. As the winter season takes its leave and things start warming up, you’re going to see a whole lot of front thong fashion ideas taking form, so prepare yourself for the invasion.