Tara Strong Is The Voice Of Your Childhood And Woman Of Your Dreams

Photo: Valerie Macon / Contributor (Getty)

You may not know the face, but you know the voice. Tara Strong has been showcasing her amazing voice talents in cartoons on TV and in movies going all the way back to 1987 for My Pet Monster. You may know her from some of her bigger work, like when she then took on the mantle as Batgirl for The New Adventures of Batman, Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls, Raven on Teen Titans, Twilight Sparkle on My Little Pony, Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents, and of course the voice of Harley Quinn from video games, movies and TV shows. And that is barely scratching the surface of her resume of over 500 credits.

On top of all that, Tara Strong also has an Instagram feed that will make you do a double take and realize that this talented voice actress has looks that would make your heart skip a beat and your head swivel. She is a talent worth following and you’d be doing yourself a favor by giving her a follow.

