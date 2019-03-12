Barbara Palvin’s Instagram Is Keeping The Runways Hot
Photo: J. Lee / Contributor (Getty Images)
Strutting down that runway, Barbara Palvin keeps turning heads. The Victoria’s Secret model has kept a busy schedule since we last checked in on her. From traveling the world to growing her massive social media following, Barbara shows no signs of slowing down as the warmer months of 2019 start approaching. We’re excited to see what spring and summer hold for Barbara’s Instagram feed. All we can tell you is you’re going to want to be following along because it’ll be eye-catching.
Good times ahead: Amy Gumenick’s Instagram Feed Is Full Of Acting and Fun
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A master of the red carpet: Nadine Velazquez Gets Fashionable On Instagram
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.