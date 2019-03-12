At 52, Halle Berry Still Has It and Probably Always Will
Halle Berry started her acting career way back in the late ‘80s. Since then, she’s won an Academy Award and the hearts of anyone with a pulse and an eye for beautiful women. Fast forward to 2019 and her social media presence is enough evidence to convince you that 30 years of age does nothing to her beauty. Judging by her Instagram page, she stays in great shape, enough to where she can probably beat the living crap out of us.
This week is FLASHBACK #FitnessFriday and it covers what has kept me fit, healthy and full of energy for the past decade: diet! Our inner warrior is only as good as how we choose to nourish it, and what we eat builds our foundation. I’m thrilled to share this week’s #PHITTalks, because I think it’s safe to say @peterleethomas and I are on a nutrition mission. Check stories or IGTV and join the conversation – planning meals to coincide with exercise routine, curbing that soda addiction (guilty!), eating to cope with anxiety, and the cleansing benefits of Green Kamut Wheatgrass 🌱. Let me know what you guys love to fuel your body with in the comments, and Happy #FitnessFriday ♥️
