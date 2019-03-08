Girls
Victoria Elise

Victoria Elise Is Your New Favorite Instagram Hottie

by Tony Gautier
Photos: Harold Pasion / Shandrew PR

If there’s anyone who loves getting outside in the sun and taking beautiful photos, it’s Victoria Elise. Her Instagram (@victoriaelisexoxo) features a bit of everything that makes Victoria one unique girl. From travels around the world to modeling shoots to hanging with her dog, there’s a bit of everything to follow for on her Insta feed. Below is just a small example, head over and give her a follow for the rest!

Sun and sand: Warm Up and Hit The Beach With Pia Muehlenbeck

Heating up: Summer Arrives Early On Danielle Moinet’s Instagram

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.