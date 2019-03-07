Travel Around The World With Camila Morrone On Instagram
Photo: James Devaney / Contributor (Getty)
Gracing numerous magazine covers, including Vogue Turkey, Camila Morrone is all over lately. Turning her attention to the acting world after starring in a handful of movies over the past couple of years, the multi-talented Morrone seems to be just getting her entertainment career started. When she’s not acting and modeling you can follow her along on her Instagram as she travels all over the world. From the beaches to snowy mountain tops, Camila brings the travel bug out in all of us. After being romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, and her Mom calling Al Pacino her boyfriend, Camila has her toes deep in the Hollywood pool and is someone you should keep your eyes on in the future.
