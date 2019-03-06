Bella Thorne’s Instagram Is Pure Fire

Photo: J. Lee / Contributor (Getty)

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured Bella Thorne. In fact, we’ve talked about her quite a bit over the years. There’s just something about her that keeps us coming back, so we wanted to make sure you’re already following her on Instagram. Bella currently has a handful of new movies out for you to watch, and is keeping busy with her own makeup line, Thorne by Bella. Basically, there’s always something interesting to see when you give Bella Thorne a scroll down Insta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 30, 2018 at 12:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 25, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 24, 2019 at 12:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 24, 2019 at 12:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 18, 2019 at 12:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 1, 2019 at 11:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 25, 2018 at 1:14pm PST