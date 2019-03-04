Sahara Ray Brings The Heat On Instagram

Photo: Matthew Eisman / Stringer

Sahara Ray‘s Instagram feed could melt snow. Seriously. Just pull up a photo from her Instagram feed, set it on the snow, and it will melt. Or it could just be the heat from the phone itself, but we’re going with her photos. With 1.2 million followers, Ray shows no signs of slowing down on social media. With summer approaching, it’s also a good idea to check out Sahara Ray Swim, her own line of swimsuits that are perfect for any beach you decide to travel to. What are you waiting for? Scroll down below, click follow, and you’re welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Jan 7, 2019 at 3:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Jan 3, 2019 at 5:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Oct 17, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Sep 24, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Sep 18, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Nov 1, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Nov 4, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Feb 28, 2019 at 10:18am PST