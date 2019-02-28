Jocelyn Chew Is Easy On The Eyes With An Instagram To Prove It
Photo: Michael Stewart / Contributor (Getty)
Supermodel Jocelyn Chew has done her thing on Instagram for years now, from showing off her travels and adventures to photo shoots to her vacation lifestyle. This week she uploaded the first video to her brand new YouTube channel where she went down to the Bahamas and swam with some of those pigs made famous in that Fyre fest documentary. Jocelyn has millions of social media followers, but we still have a feeling she is only getting started.
Oh, hello: Meet Your New Favorite Woman on the Internet
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bikinis are awesome: Emily Ratajkowski Can Rock A Swimsuit To Perfection
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.