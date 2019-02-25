Michele Maturo Is The Perfect Instagram Girl Next Door

Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor (Getty)

Writing, modeling and showing off those photography skills, Michele Maturo has quite a lot to check out on Instagram. She’s also busy trying to help others live a healthier lifestyle by founding FEW Athletics, where they dish out exercise and lifestyle tips for those looking to make a change in life. So give her and her brand a follow, you’ll find there’s a whole lot going on outside the usual Insta feed.

