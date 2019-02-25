Michele Maturo Is The Perfect Instagram Girl Next Door
Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor (Getty)
Writing, modeling and showing off those photography skills, Michele Maturo has quite a lot to check out on Instagram. She’s also busy trying to help others live a healthier lifestyle by founding FEW Athletics, where they dish out exercise and lifestyle tips for those looking to make a change in life. So give her and her brand a follow, you’ll find there’s a whole lot going on outside the usual Insta feed.
Making the hot season hotter: Michele Maturo Is Stretching Out the Sexy Summer on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Make that life change: Bre Tiesi-Manziel Models Healthy Living On Instagram
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.