Add Some Style To Your Instagram With Alyssa Lynch
Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor (Getty)
If your finding that your Instagram is lacking some style and looks, give Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) a follow and learn how to do it all the proper way. From vlogging on YouTube to travel and photography, Lynch seems to do it all in the world of social media. Fans of The Chainsmokers may recognize her from the music video for “Closer.” Or maybe you’ve seen some of her videos where she has traveled all around the world, from Europe to South Dakota. Get some photo inspiration from Lynch and see how a pro does it on Instagram.
Picture perfect: 8 Female Photographers You Should Be Following On Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Find your inspiration: The Top 7 Photography Books of the 21st Century (So Far)
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.