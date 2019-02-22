Add Some Style To Your Instagram With Alyssa Lynch

Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor (Getty)

If your finding that your Instagram is lacking some style and looks, give Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) a follow and learn how to do it all the proper way. From vlogging on YouTube to travel and photography, Lynch seems to do it all in the world of social media. Fans of The Chainsmokers may recognize her from the music video for “Closer.” Or maybe you’ve seen some of her videos where she has traveled all around the world, from Europe to South Dakota. Get some photo inspiration from Lynch and see how a pro does it on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 21, 2019 at 9:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 20, 2019 at 7:43am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 18, 2019 at 8:44am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 17, 2019 at 8:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 13, 2019 at 11:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 12, 2019 at 9:31am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Lynch (@alyssalynch) on Feb 1, 2019 at 11:26am PST