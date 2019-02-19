Join Us In Hailing Josephine Skriver’s Instagram Feed

Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Supermodel and great person Josephine Skriver has taken over Instagram with over 5 million followers. Josephine has walked the runway in over 300 fashion shows around the world and has modeled for just about every major fashion line you could imagine. What’s left for someone to do after that? Make the world a better place, of course.

Josephine was made a celebrity ambassador for the Family Equality Council and its Outspoken Generation Program which helps raise awareness about LGBTQ families. She has said that her ultimate goal is to “not be that interesting soon, because that would mean that society has come to accept LGBTQ parents to be just as traditional and normal as any other way of having a family.”

