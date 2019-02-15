Don’t Let Your Girlfriend Catch You Following Jen Selter On Instagram

Photo: Victor Chavez / Contributor (Getty)

Jen Selter has over 12 million followers on Instagram. If you’re not one of those followers, then what are you waiting for? Selter is stunning and busy posting photos that will make your girlfriend jealous, so make sure you follow along on the down-low. But if you do get caught, you can remind your significant other that you are following Selter because she is a health and fitness guru and you are wanting to get into better shape. Offering health advice through her website, Selter seeks to make sure we are all living our best lives. So give her a follow, admire her Instagram skills, and get a little healthier while you’re at it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 14, 2019 at 11:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 9, 2019 at 12:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 7, 2019 at 11:12am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 5, 2019 at 9:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 4, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 3, 2019 at 7:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 2, 2019 at 12:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jan 9, 2019 at 6:31pm PST