‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Star Jessica Rothe Brings Life To Instagram
Photo: Young Hollywood / Contributor (Getty Images)
In 2017, Happy Death Day came out and flipped the Groundhog Day time loop format on its head with a horror twist. Led by star Jessica Rothe, it turned plenty of heads in the horror community, enough to get a sequel ready to go and hitting theaters this weekend. Jessica is currently making the press rounds for her new movie and is taking us along for the ride through Instagram. So give her a follow, and check out Happy Death Day 2U this weekend. It’s a horror franchise that is just getting started!
