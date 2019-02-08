Bre Tiesi-Manziel Models Healthy Living On Instagram

Photo: Vivien Killilea (Stringer)

Do you ever just feel down and unmotivated to do anything? We found your solution. Bre Tiesi-Manziel, the super health guru and wife of Johnny Manziel, has created Body By Bre. It’s a 12-step program that will turn your health life around and turn your flab into abs.

In addition to helping people reinvigorates their lives, she also runs her own lingerie line, Se Mouiller, and gives us plenty of peeks at what they have to offer through her Instagram. Get inspired, give her a follow, and let us know how it goes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Feb 7, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Jan 28, 2019 at 1:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Jan 19, 2019 at 1:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Jan 17, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Jan 15, 2019 at 12:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Jan 6, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Dec 31, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Dec 28, 2018 at 12:32pm PST