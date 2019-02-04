A Bikini A Day Keeps The Winter Blues Away With Devin Brugman on Instagram
Photo: Matthew Eisman (Stringer)
Devin Brugman is one entrepreneur you want to be following on Instagram. She is the co-creator of A Bikini A Day, a style, fitness, travel, and beauty publication; and Monday Swimwear, a line of women’s swimwear perfect for a Monday on the beach. As the tagline says, “If you’re in a bikini on a Monday, you’re having a good day!”
So taking a scroll through Brugman’s Instagram and checking out her other work is the perfect way to get your week started. Put the winter blues away and check out these bikini pics that will warm you up on a cold Monday.
These bikini photos are hot, literally: Gals In Bikini Are Taking Photos With Erupting Volcano
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bikinis gone wild: The 10 Craziest Bikinis In The World
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.