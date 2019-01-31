Karlie Kloss Keeps Killing It On Instagram

Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Supermodel. Entrepreneur. Karlie Kloss has a long list of attributes that one could only dream of. When she’s not walking the runway she’s hosting the show all about them on Project Runway, taking over duties once held by Heidi Klum. On the social side of things, she’s keeping everyone updated through Instagram, most recently celebrating life as a newlywed.

And if you thought that was quite the workload, she also spends time running her YouTube channel, Klossy, where she hosts Q&As with fans, vlogs about everything from life on the road to cooking in the kitchen. As if that wasn’t already enough to impress, she also has “computer programmer” on the resume, and even offers scholarships named Kode with Klossy for young girls interested in computer science and software engineering.

We could go on listing off all the amazing things that Karlie does, but we figured you would like to just get right to check out what she is up to on social media, so have a scroll, give a follow, and admire all that is Karlie Kloss!

