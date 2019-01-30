Jasmine Tookes Has Conquered Instagram And YouTube Is Next
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)
With a following in the millions, Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes is the selfie-taking, runway walking,life-changing, inspiration-giving kind of person you need to be following across social media, especially on Instagram. And after dominating one social network for so long, she sets her sights on a new one.
Tookes has recently launched a YouTube channel, JoJa, with fellow model and friend Josephine Skriver. Their new channel features travel vlogs, workout tips, and more. Head over there, subscribe, find your motivation, and hit Tookes’ Instagram for the best scroll of the day! We promise it will be some of the best decisions you’ve made on your Wednesday.
Priceless: Jasmine Tookes Just Tried On A Bra That Is Worth $3 Million Just Because
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A little R&R: Models Take Vacations, Too
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.