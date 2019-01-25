Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell Is An Angel Sent From Above
Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)
Straight out of Brussels, Stella Maxwell became a Victoria’s Secret model in 2015 and has since graced runways all around the world. There’s a lot going on when you check out her Instagram feed. From model shoots to travels abroad, Maxwell is always keeping us updated on her location and goings-on while looking amazing at the same time. We dare you to find someone with a better selfie game.
Give Stella Maxwell a scroll and follow her on Instagram. It’ll be the best way to start your weekend. Trust us. We’re professionals at this sort of thing.
Feed your obsession: Stella Maxwell Has Us Crying Out For More On Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Find your new favorite: The Hottest Victoria’s Secret Models, Ranked
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.