Lindsey Pelas’ Instagram Will Make You Weak In The Knees
Photo: Gabriel Olsen / Stringer (Getty Images)
The Louisiana-born model Lindsey Pelas has been keeping busy on Instagram showing off her “genetically gifted” physique and making us all weak in the knees.
Keeping things positive and shining a bright light into some dark parts of our world today, Pelas is doing her thing with the Eyes Up Here Podcast, with guests like Mandatory contributor Kate Quigley, comedian Bert Kreischer, and plenty more. You should also do yourself a favor and pick up her new 2019 calendar to keep track of important dates because you’ll never forget to look at it.
Two is better than one: Emily Sears And Lindsey Pelas Promote Podcast And Supplements Poolside
Welcome to my house 🏡 In this place lives a one-eyed dog named Tosh, 1700 pieces of lingerie and a pantry full of Oreos. . . One thing you won’t find are adequate groceries. Shopping for one person is often expensive, wasteful and annoying. What I love about @1stphorm 1stPhorm Opti-Greens is the price-effective efficiency it provides me! One scoop mixed with water gives me my daily intake of fruit, veggies and antioxidants to keep me healthy and happy 🍌🌼 happy Wednesday! #health #veggies #1stphorm
Listen up: Lindsey Pelas Talks Dirty and Dating
