Lindsey Pelas’ Instagram Will Make You Weak In The Knees

Photo: Gabriel Olsen / Stringer (Getty Images)

The Louisiana-born model Lindsey Pelas has been keeping busy on Instagram showing off her “genetically gifted” physique and making us all weak in the knees.

Keeping things positive and shining a bright light into some dark parts of our world today, Pelas is doing her thing with the Eyes Up Here Podcast, with guests like Mandatory contributor Kate Quigley, comedian Bert Kreischer, and plenty more. You should also do yourself a favor and pick up her new 2019 calendar to keep track of important dates because you’ll never forget to look at it.

