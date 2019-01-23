Alexa Bliss Wins The Instagram Royal Rumble Rumble
Photo by: (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)
The WWE Royal Rumble is this weekend and 30 women will be throwing each other over that top rope for a chance to fight for the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Our pick to win the whole thing is our favorite women’s wrestler, Alexa Bliss. It also helps that her Instagram game is top notch, keeping us updated at all times with what she’s up to. From dominating the women’s division to hanging out with her pig and pups, there’s always something fun to check out on her feed. So give her a follow, and cheer her on this Sunday!
