Alexa Bliss Wins The Instagram Royal Rumble Rumble

Photo by: (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

The WWE Royal Rumble is this weekend and 30 women will be throwing each other over that top rope for a chance to fight for the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Our pick to win the whole thing is our favorite women’s wrestler, Alexa Bliss. It also helps that her Instagram game is top notch, keeping us updated at all times with what she’s up to. From dominating the women’s division to hanging out with her pig and pups, there’s always something fun to check out on her feed. So give her a follow, and cheer her on this Sunday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jan 21, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jan 14, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jan 10, 2019 at 11:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Dec 31, 2018 at 10:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Dec 13, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Nov 27, 2018 at 12:44pm PST