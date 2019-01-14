Not Following Emmy Rossum On Instagram Would Be A Shame

Photo by: (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

With the return of Shameless coming this Sunday, we wanted to make sure you knew about the series’ star Emmy Rossum and her Instagram feed. Season 9 picks back up on January 20th and it will begin the countdown to Emmy’s exit from the show. No word yet on if Shameless will see a season 10 after losing two of it’s leading stars in Emmy and Cameron Monaghan but we hope it finds it’s way as the show has always brought plenty of laughs and tears during it’s run. Be sure to follow Emmy on Instagram to see what she has going in her post-Shameless world, and tune in Sunday on Showtime when the show returns from it’s winter break!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Jan 13, 2019 at 9:18am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Jan 7, 2019 at 1:31am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Dec 24, 2018 at 6:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Dec 1, 2018 at 10:44am PST