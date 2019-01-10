Nina Dobrev Makes Us All Part Of The Fam On Instagram

How awesome is Nina Dobrev? So awesome that her Instagram username is just @Nina. Not many can make the claim that their social media usernames are simply just their first name, but she did it. And only awesome people are able to pull something like that off. When she’s not making things like that happen she’s posting on Instagram photos that further prove why she is one of the best people in the world. Health, travel, and having fun is all over while you scroll through her pics. Head over and give her a follow while also checking Nina out on her new show ‘Fam’ airing tonight on CBS!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 10, 2019 at 6:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 8, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 7, 2019 at 12:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 30, 2018 at 7:44am PST

Finally Got Some Here! More Final Girls?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 20, 2018 at 10:09am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 16, 2018 at 11:19am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 7, 2018 at 3:04pm PST