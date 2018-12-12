Amber Heard Makes A Splash On Instagram

Photo by: (Raymond Hall / Getty)

With a huge blockbuster on the way, we wanted to check in on Amber Heard‘s Instagram to see what else she’s been up to. Currently traveling the world promoting the release of Aquaman, where she plays Mera, Amber is keeping us all up to date with her travels through Instagram. From photoshoots to live TV appearances she is pretty busy while also taking us all along with her. Are you excited to check out Amber in Aquaman? Be sure to let us know what you think of the movie, and follow Amber on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Nov 24, 2018 at 10:19am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Nov 16, 2018 at 10:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Nov 14, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Nov 4, 2018 at 11:13pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Nov 2, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 16, 2018 at 3:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Sep 28, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT