Melissa Roxburgh Manifests On Our Instagram Feed

Photo by: (Lars Niki / Stringer)

Currently starring on the NBC show ‘Manifest’, Melissa Roxburgh is putting on quite the Instagram show. Hanging out with elephants, riding scooters and just generally having fun while showing off some artistic shots and photos from the sets of the projects she has going on, Melissa always has something interesting to check out on her feed. Head on over and wish her a happy birthday while scrolling through everything! And check out Manifest, Mondays on NBC.

