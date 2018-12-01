Elisha Cuthbert’s Instagram Shows She’s Still Our Girl Next Door

Photo by: (George Pimentel / Getty Images)

We’re celebrating Elisha Cuthbert’s birthday today by taking a look at what she’s been up to on her Instagram feed. Currently seen on the Netflix series, The Ranch, Elisha is holding things down as a Mom and supporting her husband, NHL Player for the Los Angeles Kings Dion Phaneuf. Be sure to give her a follow and find that DVD of “The Girl Next Door” to give another viewing, it deserves more praise and talk than it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Oct 29, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Jul 22, 2018 at 2:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Jul 6, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Mar 23, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT