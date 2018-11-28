Actress Zoey Deutch Has An Artistic Instagram Feed

Photo by: (Charley Gallay / Stringer)

Zoey Dutch has been compiling quite the resume, and today it was announced that she will be joining the long-anticipated sequel to Zombieland, alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. While acting she is also putting together a pretty impressive Instagram feed almost daily with interesting photos from an artistic point of view. Give her a follow and you’ll feel inspired to take a little more than the typical bathroom selfie.

